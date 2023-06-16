Rangers legend John Greig and wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid are among the Scots named in King Charles' Birthday Honours list.
The former Gers defender captained the Glasgow side to the 1972 Cup Winners' Cup and had previously been made an MBE.
Mr Greig will now be made an CBE, while Mr Reid a winner of Wimbledon and the Australian Open will become an MBE for services to tennis.
A number of people rewarded for services following the death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle last year.
Arbroah manager Dick Campbell will be made an MBE for services to football and to the community in Angus.
Read More: All the titles awarded in Scotland in the King's birthday honours list for 2023
Outside of Scotland, Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure, television presenter Davina McCall and veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce were made MBEs.
Meanwhile, former England and Arsenal footballer-turned-pundit Ian Wright was made an OBE, while late author Sir Martin Amis was knighted a day before he died last month aged 73.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “This year’s honours list is a testament to ordinary people who have demonstrated extraordinary community spirit, and I pay tribute to all those who have been recognised today.
“Our honours system has long been a way of recognising people who make an incredible contribution to life in Britain and beyond.”
Click here to see the full list of Scots who have been given Honours.
Click here for the full UK list.
