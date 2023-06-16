The 36-year-old is returning to British football on an initial 12-month deal, with the option of another year, following five seasons in the Australian A-League with Sydney FC.

The former Wolves, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City marksman is well known to new Hibs director of football Brian McDermott, who was his manager when Reading reached the English Premier League in 2012.

Hibs are in need of attacking reinforcements following the sale of Nisbet to Millwall, as well as the departure of 37-year-old former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady.

The Easter Road outfit will look to Le Fondre to add his experience to manager Lee Johnson’s squad as well as his proven scoring prowess.

Johnson said: “Adam brings craft to our new front line and his experience and nous in the game will help develop our younger strikers.

“Throughout his career he has a proven goal-scoring record and physically he’s in good shape.

“We look forward to working with him.”

Le Fondre scored 12 times in 34 top-flight outings during Reading’s season in the Premier League but could not help prevent the Royals dropping back into the Championship.

He was subsequently a signing target for Neil Lennon at Hibs in 2018 but opted instead for a move Down Under, where he netted 56 times in 97 A-League appearances to sit second on Sydney’s all-time goal-scorers list.

However, he was not offered a new deal with The Sky Blues and spoke earlier this week of seeking a ‘new challenge’.

He said on his departure from Sydney: “My time with Sydney FC has been fantastic. It has been a joy to work with every player and member of staff and to play in front of our fabulous members and fans.

“I would have loved to have stayed and gone on to break Brosquey’s [Alex Brosque’s] goal-scoring record at Sydney FC, however understand the club wants to make a change.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played here and to have been so successful and I look forward to a new challenge in my career.”

Le Fondre, who turned 37 in December, has scored 273 goals in 694 appearances across his career.