But when it comes to cattle, too much burping is much harder to stomach: the methane gas they expel in huge amounts has been identified as a key contributor to climate change.

Now Scottish-based researchers are examining how to drastically reduce the damaging methane emitted from windy cattle, potentially cutting the problem by half within a decade.

Methane is a by-product of the digestive process that enables ruminants such as cows, goats and sheep – to covert grass and feed by rumen microbes into energy and protein and to ultimately produce quality beef.

But in some cases, ruminant livestock can produce up to 500 litres of methane every day.

Read more: Michael Gove to abstain in vote on Boris Johnson partygate report

The powerful greenhouse gas methane is 28 times more potent than CO2 and said to be responsible for around 30% of global anthropogenic emissions since pre-industrial times. Reducing methane emissions was identified in a major UN report in 2021 as crucial in the fight to tackle climate change.

While the fossil fuel industry accounts for 34% of methane emissions and the waste sector 20%, agriculture – in particular the world’s one billion plus beef and dairy cattle – accounts for around 40%.

However, the new research led by Professor Rainer Roehe at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), suggests using special breeding techniques could mitigate methane emissions by up to 17% per generation.

Using highly advanced measuring methods to gauge how much of the gas is expelled by cattle, it has found certain animals have a natural predisposition to produce lower methane emissions.

By selecting them for breeding, they can gradually create a shift in the cattle population, eventually helping to significantly cut the amount of methane they expel.

The move to focus on breeding animals that naturally produce less methane would be an additional weapon in the battle to drive down emissions: others include research into alternative feeds for cattle, reducing food waste and cutting meat and dairy production.

Professor Rainer Roehe at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is leading the research (Image: SRUC)

While switching to a vegan or vegetarian diet is also held up as one way to help drive down cattle-related methane emissions.

The new research involved measuring methane from beef cattle, bred for low methane emissions based on their microbial composition in the rumen in specially designed respiration chambers within the SRUC’s ‘GreenCow’ facility.

Other work at the facility includes research into new feed additives which have anti-methanogen properties which it’s hoped might counteract the cattle’s ‘windy’ problem.

Chambers at SRUC have also been used to analyse methane concentrations from sheep to identify which of their genetics and feed produce the highest emission levels.

Read more: How GoMA brought Banksy to Glasgow - and kept it top secret

An estimated 1.2 billion sheep in the world produce about seven million tonnes of methane into the atmosphere.

Prof Roehe said: “Methane is produced in the rumen to get rid of excess hydrogen which would harm the animal – therefore it’s very important that this excess hydrogen is not produced in the first place.

“We have found some animals produce half the emissions compared to others, even though they are kept on the same diet and have eaten the same amount of feed.

“They have lower methane emissions because they have inherited genetics that makes the rumen microbe more efficient and thus producing less excess hydrogen.”

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not the ‘back end’ of cattle that creates the biggest problem.

“Methane is a by-product of the fermentation process and is exhaled by the animal – about 92% of methane emissions are through the mouth and nose.”

The project is now looking at using ruminal microbiome-driven breeding on various breeds of beef cattle, taking semen from bulls identified as inheriting low methane emissions to inseminate cows with a view to producing offspring with the desirable, less windy characteristic.

Scottish-based researchers are examining how to drastically reduce the damaging methane emitted from windy cattle (Image: Newsquest)

It’s estimated that the process could halve methane emissions within ten years.

The new research is being carried out with industry partner Genus. Mark Smith, EMEA Beef Director at Genus said: “There’s pressure on farmers to carry out carbon audits and make progress in lowering the carbon footprint.

“Breeding animals with a lower methane output means a lower carbon footprint, plus the change is permanent and cumulative over generations of selection.

“Using a feed additive that suppresses methane – like seaweed – is not permanent, whereas makes a permanent change.”

He added that the selection process should also improve the overall health of animals, by producing offspring with healthier rumen systems, less problems with excessive hydrogen and more efficient conversion of feed.

“We know for humans that a good gut leads to good health benefits, and it’s the same for cattle.”

The project is one of four innovative farm projects which aim to tackle climate issues currently underway at SRUC which have just received major funding through Defra’s Farming Innovation Programme, delivered by Innovate UK.

MI:RNA Ltd, working in partnership with SRUC Reader Spiridoula Athanasiadou, was given funding for its Johne’s disease identification project.

The project combines a unique biomarker testing technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to help detect early-stage Johne’s disease in cattle, which leads to a significant reduction in milk yields and weight loss, as well as increasing the greenhouse gas production from affected animals.

Other projects to receive new funding include a project led by Aquanzo, in partnership with SRUC Professor Jos Houdijk, to develop farmed marine proteins for poultry feed.

While Synergy Farm Health received funding for its bovine tuberculosis (bTB) antibody testing project.

Eileen Wall, Head of Research at SRUC, said: *As we navigate the complex and pressing issue of climate change, it is paramount that we work together with the farming industry. Our farmers are not only the custodians of the land, but also critical partners in developing and implementing solutions that support sustainable food production and environmental protection.

“By linking science with the invaluable insights and experience of our farming industry, we can accelerate our efforts to tackle climate change and bolster the resilience of our agricultural sector.”