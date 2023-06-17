The Scots are top of Group A in Euros qualifying after wins over Cyprus and Spain in the last international break.

And Clarke will be aiming to extend the perfect start to the qualifying campaign against Norway in Oslo before facing Georgia at Hampden next week.

In Oslo, Clarke has kept his faith in Angus Gunn in goals with Aaron Hickey, Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous and Andy Robertson in defence.

Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Callum McGregor start in central midfield with Ryan Christie playing behind striker Lyndon Dykes.

Erling Haaland starts for Norway alongside Premier League star Martin Odegaard.

SCOTLAND XI: Gunn, Hickey, Robertson, McTominay, Tierney, McGinn, McGregor, Dykes, Christie, Hendry, Porteous.

SUBS: Kelly, Clark, Hyam, Shankland, Gilmour, Cooper, Armstrong, Ferguson, Nisbet, Jack, Taylor, McLean.

NORWAY XI: Nyland, Strandberg, Meling, Berg, Haaland, Odegaard, Ryerson, Ostigaard, Aursnes, Solbakken, Sorloth.