As exclusively revealed by The Herald, the renowned street artist has brought their first solo exhibition in 14 years to the city's Gallery of Modern Art.

Tickets for the show have already sold out online, but from Sunday June 18 a limited number will be available in person at the box office.

The Gallery of Modern Art box office will be open from 9am, with queuing starting at 8am.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for students, OAPS and the low waged and £5 for children.

“I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage. But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime”, the artist told The Herald.

Banksy brought their exhibition to Glasgow because of the famous cone placed atop the head of the Duke of Wellington.

They said: "For anyone who isn’t aware - the statue out the front has had acone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place.

“This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition) but it’s my favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here.”