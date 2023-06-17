Queen’s Park have appointed former Ajax and Anderlecht coach Robin Veldman as their new head coach.
The 37-year-old, who was caretaker manager of the Belgian side for a spell last season, revealed he was attracted by the Glasgow club’s ambition to play attractive football with young players.
The Dutchman, who has agreed a three-year contract, joined Anderlecht as under-21s coach in the summer of 2021 from the Ajax youth academy.
He led the Anderlecht Futures team to promotion to the second tier of Belgian football and briefly took charge of the first team in October last year. He was subsequently appointed assistant to new head coach Brian Riemer.
Veldman succeeds Owen Coyle, who left the Spiders after missing out on promotion following a cinch Championship title decider with Dundee and a play-off quarter-final loss against Partick Thistle.
“Last season the club was close to promotion, but our goal is to achieve success with attractive, dominant football,” he said.
“That’s what we’re going for. The vision to field young players, in an attractive playing style, appeals to me enormously.”
Queen’s director of football Marijn Beuker, who joined the club from AZ Alkmaar 18 months ago, said “We were looking for a specific profile for our new head coach and took time to analyse different candidates.
“With Robin’s experience at two of Europe’s biggest clubs, his track record of developing young talents and the style his teams play in, he quickly became our ideal candidate.
“We have spoken extensively about the vision, style of play and providing opportunity to young players in the first team. They were good conversations which are aligned with the direction this club wants to go in.
“I have no doubt Robin will help us further develop our vision in order to achieve our objectives.”
