The hurting Arsenal superstar insisted Norway were the "better team" in Oslo despite Scotland's stunning comeback triumph.

And Odegaard even claimed Scotland "didn't create anything" in the Euro qualifier.

Speaking to Viaplay, he said: "It's hard to sum up to be honest. We didn't play a great game but I think we controlled everything defensively without the ball they didn't create anything.

"We had the lead with a few minutes to go so that shouldn't happen. [It's a] Very, very tough one to take so it's hard to explain."

Asked his thoughts on Scotland's comeback and never-say-die attitude, he added: "To be honest I didn't think they played a great game.

"But as you say, they have a good team spirit, they fight for each other and they stick together and they fight until the end so credit to them.

"But I think today we were the better team so it is a tough one to take."

Scotland's unlikely comeback wins sees Steve Clarke's side top Group A in Euro qualification after wins over Cyprus and Spain.

However, it's a completely different story for Norway who have just one point after three outings in the campaign.

And Odegaard admitted qualification looks unlikely after a horror start to the group.

He said: "It's looking very difficult now at the moment, we have to be honest with ourselves.

"The only thing we can do is stick together and fight together. We have a new game on Tuesday and we have to be ready and win that game and take it from there.

"It looks difficult now."