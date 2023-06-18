Chasing his first major title, halfway leader Fowler looked set to maintain his overnight advantage until three-putting the 18th, the resulting level-par 70 leaving him on 10 under par.

Playing partner Clark hitting a stunning approach to the last to set up a closing birdie and complete a hard-fought 69, with McIlroy also recording a 69 as he bids to claim a fifth major and first since the 2014 US PGA.

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished eagle, birdie to card a second consecutive 68 and lie three shots off the lead.

McIlroy held a share of the lead after two-putting the first for a birdie and then holing from 12 feet for another on the third, but that proved to be the longest putt the world number three holed all day.

“I feel pretty good,” McIlroy said. “The golf course definitely got a little trickier than the first couple of days.

“I felt like I played smart solid golf. It felt somewhat stress-free, if you can ever call golf at a US Open stress-free, but overall pretty pleased with how today went. I feel like I’m in a good spot going into tomorrow.”

Quote of the day

Matt Fitzpatrick on LACC atmosphere. “Very poor…It’s disappointing on the USGA side. They want a great tournament—from what I’ve heard a lot of members bought tickets and that’s why there’s so many less people. Hopefully it’s not the same for other U.S. Opens going forward.” — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 17, 2023

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick was one of a number of players to note the subdued atmosphere.

Shot of the day

HERE COMES SCOTTIE! Scottie Scheffler holes out for eagle from 197 yards @USOpenGolf 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7DM20WMgzR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2023

Minutes after Rickie Fowler holed from 70 feet for birdie on the 13th, Scheffler outdid him with a stunning eagle from 196 yards on the 17th.

Round of the day

That's a lot of circles! 😱 Tom Kim has matched the #USOpen nine-hole scoring record. pic.twitter.com/Jm1JW5Bxlw — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2023

Tom Kim began the day 11 shots off the lead but ended it in the top 10 thanks to a 66 which included a record-equalling front nine of 29.

Statistic of the day

First 54-hole lead/co-lead in a major championship for both Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark. 24 straight – and 48 of the last 49 – U.S. Open champions were within 4 shots entering the final round. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 18, 2023

Bad news for anyone hoping to stage a final-round charge from more than four shots off the lead.

Easiest hole

The par-five eighth hole played to an average of 4.450, with three players making an eagle and 33 making birdie. There were just three bogeys.

Hardest hole

The fifth hole proved the hardest with just one player making a birdie and three making double bogeys, leading to a scoring average of 4.510.

Weather forecast

A cloudy start will give way to afternoon sun and highs in the mid 70s, with wind gusting up to 18mph in late afternoon.

Key tee times (all BST)

2157 Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

2208 Dustin Johnson, Harris English

2219 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

2230 Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark