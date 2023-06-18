A Delta Airlines flight was due to depart for John F Kennedy Airport on June 16, but was cancelled shortly before take-off.

Passengers were moved on to other services, with a 61-year-old pilot arrested for being over the legal alcohol limit.

The Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003 sets the limit at 20 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood for those activities carried out by aircrew and air traffic controllers.

The pilot was found to be over the limit and arrested and charged shortly before the flight to New York was due to depart.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Friday, 16 June, a 61-year-old man was arrested at Edinburgh Airport in connection with the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003.

“The man was subsequently charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 19 June, 2023. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An airline spokesperson told AirLive: “Delta confirms that one of its crew was taken into custody this morning at EDI Airport. Delta is assisting the authorities with their ongoing enquiries."