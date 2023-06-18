The Liverpool left-back delivered an outstanding performance as the national team came from behind to claim a dramatic victory over Norway on Saturday with late goals for Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean.

The win ensured Scotland maintained their flawless start to Euro 2024 qualifying Group A and they will look to make it 12 points from four games against Georgia tomorrow.

And former Norway striker Fjortoft was blown away by the 29-year-old’s display.

He said: “I think countries like Scotland, Norway, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria - they need a symbol on the pitch, a mirror of what you want.

“And Scotland have it in Andy Robertson. If Steve Clarke is saying, 'this is how I want us to play', just look at him.

“He was brilliant, the team was disciplined but still he was there all the time.”