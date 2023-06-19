The energy giant will become the exclusive Principal Partner for Scottish Women’s Football and the Scottish Women’s Premier League, sponsoring the Scottish Youth Challenge Cups at all three age groups and the Scottish Women’s Highlands and Islands League for the next three years.

As well as capitalising on the thrilling end to the SWPL season just past by looking to grow the game at the top of the game, a key part of the partnership will focus on investing at grassroots level, and expanding opportunities for girls to participate in football in remote communities across the Highlands & Islands.

“We’ve just enjoyed one of the most dramatic and entertaining league finishes ever, with bumper crowds and interest in the women’s game at an all-time high,” McIntyre said.

“There is an incredible opportunity now to build on that and inspire both current and future generations through this exclusive new partnership that’s importantly 100% committed to the women’s game in Scotland.

“We are delighted with the fantastic commitment ScottishPower has shown to the SWPL, and our clubs and players, through this significant investment into the women’s game overall.

“This Principal Partnership is a triumph of collaboration connecting all parts of the girls’ and women’s game, and we are excited to work together to push boundaries and take the SWPL and women’s football in Scotland to new levels over the coming years”

While the exact figures involved were not revealed, the deal has been described as ‘the biggest single investment in Scottish women’s football’, and Aileen Campbell, CEO of Scottish Women’s Football, is excited to see how the partnership can help to aid the development of the next generation of Scottish players.

“ScottishPower’s support represents another major moment in what’s an incredibly exciting time for women’s football,” Campbell said.

“As the game continues to grow and develop, having ScottishPower’s investment offers us even more opportunities for women and girls across the country to help us build the game from the grassroots up.

“The Scottish Youth Challenge Cup is our biggest competition, involving hundreds of teams from across the country at 14s, 16s and 18s, while this partnership will provide unprecedented support and visibility to our Highlands and Islands league.

“I’m excited to see the partnership develop over the coming years as we help new talent to emerge and support regional communities, clubs and players to enjoy the game.”

From ScottishPower’s perspective, the partnership with the women’s game in Scotland represents a natural alignment with their stated commitments on promoting equality, and in inspiring young women to get involved in sport.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive of ScottishPower, said: “As a business, we’re committed to promoting equality at all levels and I’m delighted that we’re supporting girls and women in our communities the length and breadth of the country access and benefit from sport.

“We want to energise women’s football for both current and future generations and build a community of players that inspire even more people to play and enjoy the game.

“It’s an exciting time for the women’s game in Scotland with record attendances and fiercely contested competitions and I’m thrilled ScottishPower will play its part in helping to inspire girls to participate and support the development of infrastructure around the country to make this easier than ever.

“We’ll work closely with the SWF and SWPL uniting as a powerful force for positive change for women and girls in Scotland, both on and off the pitch.”