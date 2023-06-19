Women’s football in Scotland has been handed a major new source of funding thanks to a sponsorship deal with ScottishPower.
The energy firm has agreed a deal with both the Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Women’s Football.
The company will sponsor both leagues along with the Scottish Youth Challenge Cups at all three age groups and the Scottish Women’s Highlands and Islands League.
Fiona McIntyre, managing director of the SWPL, said: “We’ve just enjoyed one of the most dramatic and entertaining league finishes ever, with bumper crowds and interest in the women’s game at an all-time high.
“There is an incredible opportunity now to build on that and inspire both current and future generations through this exclusive new partnership that’s importantly 100 per cent committed to the women’s game in Scotland.
“We are delighted with the fantastic commitment ScottishPower has shown to the SWPL – and our clubs and players – through this significant investment into the women’s game overall.
“This principal partnership is a triumph of collaboration connecting all parts of the girls’ and women’s game and we are excited to work together to push boundaries and take the SWPL and women’s football in Scotland to new levels over the coming years.”
The SWPL runs the top two divisions in Scotland, featuring a total of 20 clubs, while the SWF runs the Championship and League One among a total of 79 competitions across Scotland.
SWF chief executive Aileen Campbell added: “As the game continues to grow and develop, having ScottishPower’s investment offers us even more opportunities for women and girls across the country to help us build the game from the grassroots up.
“The Scottish Youth Challenge Cup is our biggest competition, involving hundreds of teams from across the country at 14s, 16s and 18s, while this partnership will provide unprecedented support and visibility to our Highlands and Islands league.
“I’m excited to see the partnership develop over the coming years as we help new talent to emerge and support regional communities, clubs and players to enjoy the game.”
ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said: “As a business, we’re committed to promoting equality at all levels and I’m delighted that we’re supporting girls and women in our communities, the length and breadth of the country, access and benefit from sport.
“We want to energise women’s football for both current and future generations and build a community of players that inspire even more people to play and enjoy the game.”
