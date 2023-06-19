Now the forward is determined to play a part in future Light Blues' glories as he seeks to establish himself and catch the eye of boss Michael Beale next term.

Stevens was one of a host of up-and-coming talents that Rangers recruited last summer as a significant investment saw an overhauled squad assembled at Under-18 level.

Some of those that signed on - including the likes of Bailey Rice and Zak Lovelace - have already taken the next step and been given their first team chance.

Stevens was handed his debut in the cup win over Queen of the South as the former AFC Wimbledon starlet got his first taste of the Ibrox atmosphere.

Stevens said: “It’s a big thing to move to a new city at such a young age. I was only 16, but Glasgow is lovely and the club have made it really easy for me to settle here.

“I settled straight away to be honest. There were a few players who joined in the summer at the same time as me and we have all settled together.

“I had options but Rangers really stood out. It is such a massive club with the history and fanbase and there is a pathway to the first-team.

“The facilities, the training and coaching just stood out for me from the first day.

“A lot of big clubs think they have the best facilities but when you come up here, look around and see what is on offer, it is something you can’t turn down.

“I just love the history of the club and it’s something I haven’t really seen before.

“I knew straight away how big the club was and it amazed me when I actually came here.

There are a lot of clubs with modern stadiums but you can feel the history as soon as you walk into Ibrox. I had never seen anything like it and me and my family really loved that about the club when we first visited.

“The Hall of Fame Board, the Marble Staircase – it’s all incredible.

“I know what I am playing for. It’s a massive opportunity for me here and was something I just couldn’t turn down."

That debut against the Doonhamers was followed by a frustrating spell on the sidelines as Stevens saw his progress at Auchenhowie stall during his first season.

The forward found the net during the Scottish FA Youth Cup final defeat to Celtic at Hampden as Cameron Campbell's side were edged out in an Old Firm thriller.

A summer break gives Stevens a chance to regroup and refresh and he is determined to hit the ground running and repay his mentors when he returns to action in the coming weeks.

Stevens, speaking to promote RYDC and their investment in the Academy, said: "Unfortunately, I missed five months of my debut season with an injury so I was working with the physios a lot, but my main coaches so far have been Steven Smith and Cameron Campbell and B Team coaches David McCallum and Brian Gilmour.

"The coaches here are all brilliant and I am learning every day.

“Steven Smith has been really helpful as he has been an Academy player and a first-team player so I am always asking him questions.

“He also helped me through my rehab as he had injuries in his career and I talked to him a lot. He gave me a lot of good advice and it’s great to have someone like that looking after the young players.

“I have to catch up on my fitness because I was out for a while but I will hit the ground running in pre-season and be ready to push on next season.

“The club has looked after me on and off the pitch and it has been easy for me to settle in.

"I want to make a name for myself at Rangers. I signed a three-year contract so I am looking forward to kicking on next season.

“The club are giving me great opportunities here and I will work as hard as I can to be a success."

