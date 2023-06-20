A MYSTERY which has stumped bowel cancer researchers for decades has finally been solved by scientists in Glasgow.
Generations of doctors and researchers have struggled to understand why a bowel cancer patient’s immune system ignores the cancer, rather than attacks it.
Now the team based at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute believe they have unravelled the mechanism by which bowel cancer “blinds” the immune system, making it unable to 'see' and destroy the cancer.
The breakthrough opens the door to potentially reversing or preventing this process, which would allow the immune system to “see” the bowel cancer cells and stop them from growing and multiplying.
READ MORE: Nearly 5000 extra cancer cases a year linked to poverty
Lead researcher, Dr Seth Coffelt, of the CRUK Beatson Institute and Glasgow University, said: “Normally immune cells keep things as they should be, patrolling the bowel like security guards, tackling any harmful bacteria, and keeping the gut healthy.
“However, when cells in the bowel become cancerous, they fire these 'security guards' and all the methods these immune cells use to talk to each other to coordinate an immune response no longer get produced.
“Cancer doesn’t want immune cells recognising them as a threat so they manipulate the immune cells so they can’t see the threat and simply pass on by leaving the cancer to do its damage.”
Bowel cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the UK with around 16,800 deaths in the UK every year, or 46 every day.
Around 4,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year in Scotland.
The research team focused on a particular type of immune cell called gamma delta T cells.
Bowel cancer begins in the epithelial cells which line the bowel and these T cells “patrol” this area attacking any threats – such as damaged cells or small tumours – before they cause us harm.
📝 Sign up for the Inside the NHS newsletter where each week our health correspondent Helen McArdle exclusively breaks down vital statistics, issues in healthcare and provides a platform to those on the NHS frontlines who are too reluctant to speak publicly. Click here to sign up! 👈
Scientists already knew that when bowel cancer is present, immune cells that can kill cancer do not often act against the bowel cancer, however they did not know why.
Using tissue samples from bowel cancer tumours donated by patients in Scotland and other countries, the team was able to identify the specific mechanism the cancer cells use to “rewire” the gamma delta T cells on a molecular level.
READ MORE: Chemotherapy suspended for dozens of Highland cancer patients after doctors leaves post 'earlier than expected'
The team is now hopeful that further research could offer treatments which could reverse this “rewiring”.
Discovering how the cancer cells trick the immune system offers potential for new treatments which could reactivate these crucial immune cells.
Dr Coffelt added: “Our discovery means that if a way can be found to artificially engage the ‘blinded’ T cells with a drug so that the T cells can 'see' the cancer again, we could find a new effective way to treat bowel cancer.”
Jillian Matthew, 51, from Edinburgh welcomed the new research.
After experiencing a change in her bowel habits, the public sector worker went to see her GP in February 2020 after becoming alarmed at seeing blood in her poo.
She was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March 2020 and underwent surgery three weeks later during the height of Covid restrictions.
During the surgery she was given a stoma, which is an opening on the surface of the abdomen to divert the flow of faeces or urine, to replace the function of her rectum.
Three years later, she is living cancer-free and has adapted to life with a stoma.
READ MORE: The new Scottish Government cancer strategy explained
She said: “I’m pleased Cancer Research UK are funding research specifically into bowel cancer.
“Symptoms are not always recognised or can be put down to other conditions, so anything which can help future patients is very welcome."
The findings are published in Cancer Immunology Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
The rseearch was funded by CRUK, the Medical Research Council, and Wellcome.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here