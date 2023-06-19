Road policing officers in Ayrshire are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash involving a car and two motorbikes.
It happened around 2.40pm on Saturday on the A719 between Crossroads and Galston.
A 59-year-old man, the rider of the Harley Davidson Fatcat motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 69-year-old man, the rider of the Ducati Diavel motorcycle, and a 28-year-old woman, the driver of the Vauxhall Insignia car, were taken to hospital and released following treatment.
The road was closed to allow crash investigations to be carried out and reopened around 10pm.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Road Policing Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died following this incident.
“We know from enquiries so far that the road was busy at the time and a lot of people will have witnessed the crash. I’m particularly keen to trace the driver of a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, who may have seen what happened.
“I would urge anyone with information or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch with us. Similarly, anyone with dash cam footage of the A719 near Crossroads from around 2.40pm on Saturday, please come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 2472 of 17 June, 2023.
