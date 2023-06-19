The Scots are top of Group A with nine points from nine following the dramatic 2-1 late comeback win over Norway in Oslo on Saturday, while Willy Sagnol’s side moved in to second place, five points behind, following their 2-1 win over Cyprus.

Clarke also confirmed that his entire squad is “all present and correct”, including Kieran Tierney who limped off against Norway.

He said: “It will be a difficult game. I said right at the start we had the toughest group.

“Georgia are for sure the toughest pot four team, one defeat in 15 matches, they are on a good run, they will feel good about themselves.

“A good win away to Cyprus, a difficult place to go, they have some good players, a good shape to their team. Tough game.”