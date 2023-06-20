Actions will speak louder than words in the Premiership title race. Rodgers has returned to a city where he only knew success and finds a familiar face but a new adversary.

The departure of Ange Postecoglou from Parkhead presented an opportunity for Beale. It has altered the Old Firm dynamic but only time will tell if the power has shifted across Glasgow.

Few of the names that had been touted to replace Postecoglou will have caused Rangers supporters sleepless nights. The appointment of an untried and untested boss like Enzo Maresca or the arrival of a Daniel Farke or Kjetil Knutsen were not the kind of moves that would have perturbed Rangers fans and they would have backed Beale to overcome those particular challenges.

Rodgers is a different proposition, though, and is the man many wouldn’t have wanted to see land the job. There will still be a belief that Celtic can be surpassed in the Premiership inside the space of one season, but the return of the Northern Irishman removes the elements of surprise that could have played into Beale’s hands.

It could be argued that Beale’s job has just become more difficult. It has to be said, though, that the rewards will be even more satisfying if the Englishman can turn Rangers from challengers into champions.

The work that Beale must complete has not changed. Rangers needed a refresh, a reboot, this summer and the progress made so far has to be built upon regardless of what Celtic do.

The unparalleled glories that Rodgers enjoyed will forever be etched in the history books. They don’t, however, have footnotes that detail just what he overcame in terms of the opposition at Ibrox.

You can, of course, only beat what is put in front of you and every medal won is hard earned and merited. During his first two seasons at Parkhead, Rodgers did that with emphatic regularity as Rangers sides that were not fit for purpose were dismantled and dismissed.

That maiden campaign saw Rangers finish third in the Premiership and the gap of 39 points to Celtic spoke volumes. It was a squad that was outplayed on the pitch and Rodgers would outclass those he faced in the dugout as Mark Warburton, Graeme Murty and Pedro Caixinha proved to be no match for the former Liverpool manager.

The following term, Celtic finished some 24 points worse off than their Invincible title win. It was still always going to be good enough during a comical campaign at Ibrox, but such a return will not stand up to scrutiny this time out.

By the time Rodgers left for Leicester City, he was on course for three-in-a-row. He had seen off Steven Gerrard and Beale in their first term together as Rangers started out on the road to recovery that would see them collect title 55 on their way to the Europa League final.

Rodgers was used to having it all his own way first time around. The financial advantages he will enjoy give him the edge over Beale in the transfer market but there is not the gulf between the respective squads right now – even as Beale continues to build his – that there was previously.

Beale must make Rodgers’ life as difficult as possible and ask different questions of the 50-year-old. He will respect the pedigree and his achievements, but he cannot be daunted by the prospect of having to overcome his second Old Firm foe.

Celtic will rightly enter the season as favourites for the title and the trophies. Beating them would give Beale his own place in history and fulfil his own search for silverware and satisfaction, but being able to conquer a side guided by Rodgers would perhaps make it all the more special.

The way their relationship plays out in public will be fascinating. Beale got under the skin of Postecoglou with his off the cuff ‘lucky’ line and the respective media briefings will be compulsive reading as each man attempts to gain an edge before a ball is kicked.

It doesn’t have the personal edge and the backstory of Gerrard versus Rodgers but it is still a headline-grabbing, debate sparking, captivating battle of philosophies and personalities. Then it comes down to the players.

Beale cannot afford to become the latest Ibrox incumbent that is beaten by Rodgers. He should provide the sternest challenge yet for the returning boss but still has his own qualities to prove and own questions to answer.

The media battles will be fascinating. The Premiership war is all that really matters ahead of a season that will shape careers and define legacies at both Ibrox and Parkhead.