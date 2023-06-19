Police were called to Loch Ken in Kirkcudbrightshire around 4:45pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and a search was carried out with no result.

Police confirmed that further searches of the loch will take place “over the coming days”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Sunday, 18 June, 2023, we received a report of man in difficulty in the water at Loch Ken.

“Emergency services attended and a search was carried out with no result. Further searches will take place over the coming days.”