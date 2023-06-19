The players were offered new deals at Firhill but chose to knock back the contracts after interest elsewhere.

Manager Kris Doolan explained that the "best offers" possible were made to the outgoing trio.

However, Docherty, Holt and Turner decided to move on from Partick Thistle after "strong interest" in their services.

It comes after fellow standout Thistle performer Scott Tiffoney left the club to sign for Dundee.

A club statement read: "All at Firhill sincerely thank Ross, Kevin and Kyle for their contributions in red and yellow and wish them well in their future footballing career.

"Discussions remain ongoing with other players who are out of contract this summer and we will provide updates on those players future when appropriate."

Doolan said: “We made the best offers we could to keep Ross, Kevin and Kyle at the club however there has been strong interest elsewhere, understandably so given recent performances.

"They – and Scott Tiffoney – have each chosen to pursue opportunities beyond Firhill which is their right and they leave with my very best wishes having served the club so well."

But the Thistle manager went on to tease new arrivals coming in at Firhill with announcements possible this week.

He added: “I can assure fans I have been working around the clock over the past two weeks on securing deals with players who want to play for Partick Thistle next season and we will be able to begin announcing some of those this week.

"The response from Jags fans over the past fortnight or so has been nothing short of remarkable, in particular season ticket sales, which is a huge boost and makes me even more proud to be Partick Thistle manager.”