Mary Monkman, from Kendal, was last seen around 7am on Friday.

Enquiries suggest she travelled in her red Nissan Juke, registration L400 MGM to the west bank of Loch Doon in Ayrshire.

She is described as around 5ft 10ins with long, wavy auburn hair which she often wears in a bun. Mary also wears glasses. It is not known what clothing she is wearing.

Police said concerns are growing for her welfare.

Chief Inspector Alison Wilson said: “Mary has not been reported missing before and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“I am asking anyone who has seen Mary or might know where she is to get in touch. If Mary hears about this appeal then I would encourage her to contact us or her family so we know she is safe and well.

“We believe that Mary drove past the Roundhouse Café at the north end of the loch and south past Loch Doon Castle. I would ask anyone who was in the area in recent days to check their dash-cam. Likewise, anyone walking in the area and who may have seen Mary should make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2648 of Saturday, 17 June, 2023.