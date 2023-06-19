From Edinburgh to Auchterarder, the Isle of Skye and Glasgow, this year’s search showcased a variety of home styles from "labour of love" period restorations to quirky self-build homes and bijou pads.

In Monday June 26's grand finale, the SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale alongside architect and lecturer Michael Angus – must decide which one of the six regional finalists will be crowned the winner.

The finalists include The Old Train House in Edinburgh, which scored the highest marks in episode one of the hit BBC Scotland show.

The boarded-up Victorian building lay empty for ten years before it was transformed it into a family home by Christina and Ben Blundell.

The homeowners’ eclectic tastes can be seen in the interior design as well as their desire to be sustainable with second-hand furnishing adorning the three levels.

There are nods to the building’s past including graffiti on the exterior garden walls, giving it a unique style.

Snowdrop House in Aberdeenshire, owned by Ross Foster, is also in the running, which featured in episode two covering the North East and Northern Isles.

A contemporary new build just outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire, the modernist building in the middle of the countryside is split over two floors with a box-like design that has multiple views of the landscape.

The Old Manse in Auchterarder in Perthshire featured in episode three covering Central Scotland and scored the highest marks.

Dating from the mid-19th Century the beautiful, sandstone period property is home to Kelly and Michel Hillard and their three children.

Upon viewing it for the first time, Kelly instantly fell in love with the house but Michel was looking for something more modern which didn’t require renovating.

Undeterred by the challenge, she lovingly restored the period property with an interior inspired by British textile designer William Morris.

The five bedroomed home has three bathrooms, a stunning garden and a snug come cinema room.

A mansion that dates from the 16th century and was used by Sir Walter Scott as a holiday home is also in the running to be crowned Scotland's Home of the Year.

Manor House in Peebles was an 11-year "labour of love" for Dr Megan Hush and her partner, who bought the B-listed property in April 2011.

When the couple first came across the property it was completely dilapidated with holes in the roof and damp throughout.

"Even though I'm so glad we did it, I did quite regularly say 'what the hell have we done here," said Dr Hush.

Nestled in the countryside, the home is full of salvaged items including an old science bench that became a kitchen island.

A croft house in Skye was chosen as the finalist from episode five, which saw the three judges travel to the Highlands and Islands.

Lochbay in Waternish on the Isle of Skye is home to Denise Huddleston and her husband Robert Cartledgewho, who fell in love with the property despite the fact it required extensive renovation.

At various points the walls are four feet thick and as well as cosy, welcoming interiors, the home also has a quirky garden room.

An Edwardian mansion in Glasgow's West End rescued from 'rack and ruin' is also in the running to be crowned Scotland's Home of the Year.

Kirklee Mansion is the home of John Dawson and Dr Jason Mokrovich who spent a lot of time restoring it to its former glory, maintaining key architectural details throughout including the barrel vaulted ceiling.

The six finalists representing their regions will gather together in the inspirational surroundings of Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover – designed by world-renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh – as the judges cast their votes on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

The homeowners then join the judges in the stunning Music Room as Anna, Banjo and Michael make their final decision, revealing who will be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Scotland’s Home of the Year The Final will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland on June 26 at 8.30pm.