A superyacht owned by one of the richest women in the world has been spotted on a loch in the Highlands.
The $300 million (£240 million) vessel is owned by billionaire Nancy Walton Laurie, heiress to the Walmart department store chain empire.
The yacht, named KAOS, was spotted by a member of the public off the coast of Appin around 17 miles north of Oban in Argyll on Sunday.
Reports on Facebook suggest the yacht has subsequently sailed up Loch Linnhe to Onnich.
The vessel boats a host of luxurious features, including 16 cabins, a gym, steam room, indoor beach club, cinema, sauna, spa, swimming pool and helipad.
Nancy Walton Laurie, 72, is said to frequently take the yacht around Europe with her husband and daughter.
The 110-metre, €300 million Kaos is reportedly owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, heiress to the Walmart US retail empire. Weighing in at 4,523 tons, it has impressive features including 16 cabins, a gym, a steam room, an indoor beach club, a cinema, a sauna, and a spa @BelfastLive pic.twitter.com/8g6rJHxCLP— Shelleven House (@ShellevenHouse) June 15, 2023
The sighting off Appin comes after the 110-metre long superyacht - the largest ever built in the Netherlands - was spotted off the coast of Bangor last week. Prior to that, it was moored on the River Thames and in Horta in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores.
