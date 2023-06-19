Scotland take on Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday.
Steve Clarke's side continued their flawless start to the campaign with an incredible comeback win over Norway in Oslo on Saturday.
Late strikes from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean saw Scotland move onto nine points after three matches in Group A.
Earlier wins had come over Spain and Cyprus at Hampden earlier this year.
And now, the national team return to Hampden for the fourth outing in the group phase with Georgia the visitors.
Ahead of the match, Clarke said: “It will be difficult. I said right at the start we had the toughest group.
“Georgia are for sure the toughest pot four team, one defeat in 15 matches, they are on a good run, they will feel good about themselves.
“A good win away to Cyprus, a difficult place to go, they have some good players, a good shape to their team. So, tough game.
“In terms of keeping momentum going, a win would be good. It’s all we are focused on.
“We spoke after the March camp about capitalising on the home win against Spain, we managed to do that, albeit late on against Norway.
“Obviously there is a feel-good factor on the back of those two results but we know football has a habit of biting you if you don’t respect the game.
“We respect our opponent and we respect the game and we try to get another three points against Georgia.”
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Scotland vs Georgia...
When is Scotland vs Georgia?
Scotland take on Georgia tomorrow - Tuesday, June 20.
The match will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Kick-off for the match is at 7.45pm.
Is Scotland vs Georgia on TV?
Yes. The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay 1.
Coverage of the fixture starts at 7.15pm and runs until 10.15pm.
Can I live stream Scotland vs Georgia?
Yes. You can stream the match using the Viaplay player.
