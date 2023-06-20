Brendan Rodgers is once again Celtic manager, the search for Ange Postecoglou’s successor proving markedly less fraught than that which followed the departure of Neil Lennon. A coach who won seven trophies from seven the last time he was here, and has since re-established his Premier League credentials in taking Leicester City into Europe, not to mention banking the club’s first-ever FA Cup.

Once it became clear the 50-year-old was a serious contender, it was hard to make the case for anyone else, awkward baggage from his sudden departure to England four years ago notwithstanding. The message from Celtic Park’s three primary power brokers was unified, however, in hammering home their belief that Rodgers was the outstanding candidate for this job, essentially making clear that nothing else matters.

“Our aim at Celtic will always be to bring individuals of the highest calibre to the club to achieve our objectives,” said principal shareholder Dermot Desmond. “And in appointing Brendan we believe we have again brought that quality to the club.

“Brendan is a very talented manager, he has huge experience at the highest levels and is a man who knows how to win and do so in style. As we enter another exciting period for the club I am sure he will tackle the opportunities ahead with his characteristic focus, drive and determination.

“We have all enjoyed great success across recent years, Brendan himself being a huge part of that. I know Brendan is determined to deliver again for our supporters and collectively, the board, management, players and staff will support him in this aim.”

“We are delighted to welcome Brendan as our new manager,” chief-executive Michael Nicholson added. “He is a football manager of real quality and experience, with an established track record of delivering success.

“The role of Celtic manager is attractive and highly-sought after, and in the process we considered many potential candidates. In appointing Brendan, we are confident that we have identified the best candidate for Celtic.

“Having spoken to Brendan and discussed the club’s strategy and objectives with him, I can see the passion he has for taking the club forward positively and building on what we have achieved.

“We look forward to working together to deliver growth and success for Celtic and our supporters.” “Through the process of identifying the new Celtic manager, it was clear that Brendan was the outstanding choice and we are absolutely delighted that we have appointed him on a long-term contract,” declared chairman Peter Lawwell to complete a hat-trick of ardent recommendations.

“We wanted a proven winner and that’s what Brendan is, and myself and everyone else at the club look forward to working with him again to continue to drive Celtic forward.

“He is someone who knows the club so well and has experience of the huge challenges at Celtic, domestically and in Europe. Brendan is well aware of what it takes to succeed in this role and we know he is delighted to be back with us.

“Brendan is a top-quality Manager. He has delivered before for Celtic and we are sure through his many qualities, he will do so again.”

Pretty emphatic, all round.

But rekindling relations with an old flame historically comes with risks, and Celtic themselves know it well. Lennon’s comeback in 2019 was expected to be a brief one; a stop-gap to guide another league title over the line and maybe throw in the Scottish Cup as an added bonus.

The former club captain did what was asked of him, but there were decidedly mixed feelings among supporters when he was immediately given the job full-time. Those misgivings looked misplaced when Lennon enjoyed a fruitful first season, but it unravelled so badly in the year Celtic looked destined to win 10 in a row that his popularity among fans has still not recovered.

Prior reputation and achievements seem to count for little in these scenarios. Even Kenny Dalglish, exalted and idolised at Liverpool, struggled to convince in an ill-fated one-season return to Liverpool in 2011. Likewise, Kevin Keegan could not rekindle the 90s magic when he went back to Newcastle United for just nine months back in 2008. It’s not simply a British phenomenon either – Louis van Gaal’s hugely successful first spell at Barcelona was loaded up for a sequel just two years after he left yet was over again only eight months later.

There is counter-evidence, though. Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid after a glittering first managerial tenure and delivered a Spanish Super Cup and a La Liga title. Jose Mourinho was the manager who built modern-day Chelsea, and after being re-appointed in 2013 he captured another Premier League title the following campaign.

It’s clear, despite the saying, that there’s no hard and fast rule for bringing back former managers. In each individual case, circumstances are likely the real key. For Celtic at this moment in time, almost everything points to conditions being ideal for Rodgers to re-take the helm.

There is no doubt the club is in a stronger position than when he first arrived in 2016. Ange Postecoglou’s parting gift was a treble, and Rodgers will inherit a squad brimming with quality and depth. Crucially, it’s believed the former Liverpool manager has been given assurances that the club are aligned with his plan to re-establish Celtic as a credible European outfit.

Even a cursory glance over past managerial reunions belies a trend of popular figures being brought back for an ill-considered salvage job. None of that applies as Celtic and Rodgers get ready to go round again.

When his name began to filter through as a potential candidate in the wake of Postecoglou’s departure, there were questions over how that would sit with a Celtic fanbase who had previously shown little interest in forgiveness. But that animosity appeared to have largely given way to an acceptance of Rodgers’ credentials making him the outstanding candidate.

As he prepares to take office this week, however, he was issued with an indication that there may still be some work to be done in being absolved of his perceived sins. Celtic’s official announcement was swiftly followed by the North Curve Celtic Twitter account – the section of Celtic Park which houses the influential Green Brigade group – re-posting the ‘never a Celtic, always a fraud’ banner unveiled at Tynecastle in the days following Rodgers’ departure.

Online reaction to that move suggests plenty do not support dredging up the past, preferring the fans present a united front at a time when the club is in a position of real strength. But given it is the Green Brigade who are responsible for the majority of Celtic Park’s banners and song choices, how they choose to address Rodgers’ homecoming does carry significant weight. They have been accused of gifting ammunition to Celtic’s detractors, although it is impossible to tell from a single social media post how they will react once Rodgers takes his place in the dugout, and it would be unfair to extrapolate too far from a single Tweet. At the very least, though, choosing that picture at that exact time is a reminder to Rodgers that while most supporters are forgiving, not everyone has forgotten.

Celtic’s board will have anticipated some level of negative reaction, but it will not have been lost on those who sit around the club’s top table that protests against their custodianship quickly dissipated when it became clear Postecoglou was pretty good at the whole ‘winning games’ thing.

Rodgers, funnily enough, knows a thing or two about that, as well.