Former Rangers defender Zurab Khizanishvili has been impressed with Scotland’s form of late – and believes Steve Clarke’s side have married a traditional physical style with a modern-day tiki-taka approach.
The 41-year-old, now assistant coach within Georgia’s Under-21 set-up, is back in Glasgow for his nation’s Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden this evening and knows that his country are in for a testing 90 minutes in Mount Florida.
Three wins in as many outings have seen Scotland shoot to the top of Group A and a victory this evening would leave Clarke’s men in a commanding position to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Germany.
Khizanishvili has been watching on as Scotland’s tactical approach has evolved under Clarke’s stewardship, and the former centre-half believes the national team’s upturn in form is due to the blending of traditional and modern football styles.
However, he warned that the Scots will not have it all their own way in tonight’s qualifier as he singled out Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for special praise.
“I will be honest – Scotland made a big impact,” he said. “I know the Scottish style football-wise but now they are more of a mix of Scottish and Spanish football – there is physicality and also tiki-taka football. They have been great and that means they are first in the group.
READ MORE: Bayern great Willy Sagnol lays down gauntlet ahead of Scotland v Georgia
“That means it will be a really difficult game for Georgia but it will not be easy for Scotland. It will be an interesting game. If Scotland get the three points it will be massive for them. If Georgia get the three points it keeps us in the game.
“It will be such an interesting game because Georgia have some good players, a new generation coming through for the national team.
“They have been really good over the last two years – especially Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been absolutely fantastic in Italy and for the national team.
“He had an unbelievable season in Italy, he was the best player. That’s not an easy job. He was really good for Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League and for the national team.
“Wherever he will go in his next step – whether that’s England, Spain, Germany or France – it doesn’t matter because he is a player who can be a superstar.
“Most importantly, as a character he is just an unbelievable guy who concentrates on football. It doesn’t matter if he’s playing for Napoli or if he’s the best player in Italy, he keeps the same level. That’s what makes him a really strong player.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here