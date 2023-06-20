The 41-year-old, now assistant coach within Georgia’s Under-21 set-up, is back in Glasgow for his nation’s Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden this evening and knows that his country are in for a testing 90 minutes in Mount Florida.

Three wins in as many outings have seen Scotland shoot to the top of Group A and a victory this evening would leave Clarke’s men in a commanding position to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Khizanishvili has been watching on as Scotland’s tactical approach has evolved under Clarke’s stewardship, and the former centre-half believes the national team’s upturn in form is due to the blending of traditional and modern football styles.

However, he warned that the Scots will not have it all their own way in tonight’s qualifier as he singled out Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for special praise.

“I will be honest – Scotland made a big impact,” he said. “I know the Scottish style football-wise but now they are more of a mix of Scottish and Spanish football – there is physicality and also tiki-taka football. They have been great and that means they are first in the group.

READ MORE: Bayern great Willy Sagnol lays down gauntlet ahead of Scotland v Georgia

“That means it will be a really difficult game for Georgia but it will not be easy for Scotland. It will be an interesting game. If Scotland get the three points it will be massive for them. If Georgia get the three points it keeps us in the game.

“It will be such an interesting game because Georgia have some good players, a new generation coming through for the national team.

“They have been really good over the last two years – especially Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been absolutely fantastic in Italy and for the national team.

“He had an unbelievable season in Italy, he was the best player. That’s not an easy job. He was really good for Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League and for the national team.

“Wherever he will go in his next step – whether that’s England, Spain, Germany or France – it doesn’t matter because he is a player who can be a superstar.

“Most importantly, as a character he is just an unbelievable guy who concentrates on football. It doesn’t matter if he’s playing for Napoli or if he’s the best player in Italy, he keeps the same level. That’s what makes him a really strong player.”