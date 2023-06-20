After Steven MacLean replaced Callum Davidson in April following six games without a win, the McDiarmid Park outfit lost only one of their final six cinch Premiership fixtures to finish the season in ninth place, well clear of the relegation zone, with Brown a key figure.

The 25-year-old defender, who initially joined the club in January 2021 on loan and has racked up 68 appearances in that time, told the club's official website: "We have an honest group of lads and I really enjoyed the back end of last season.

"There are multiple people at Saints I have a lot of time for and it's an environment I love being in every day.

"Consistently playing and the way that we finished the season strongly helped me make my mind up to stay at the club.

"I have good friends here and I enjoy working with such a great playing and coaching staff.

"I look forward to working hard and seeing what we can achieve this season."

MacLean, who became St Johnstone manager on a permanent basis in May, signing a three-year contract, declared himself "delighted to get the deal done".

He said: "I think he showed how good he can be when he played right-back for me in the last five games of the season. He came in and has done excellent.

"It is up to him now to kick on as I think there is more improvement in James, I think he knows that himself.

"I don't want him to just be steady, I want him to be better and I want to help him get better."

At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this exclusive bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take a few seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!