James McArdle, 64, from Hamilton, admitted sexually assaulting the 74-year-old after the attack was recorded in its entirety on a Ring doorbell camera.

He has now been sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow to four years and six months in jail following the assault on January 4, 2022.

McArdle had cleaned the windows of the victim, who lived alone with the support of carers, for around 20 years.

He had been permitted into the victim's home to clean the inside of windows.

National Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences Katrina Parkes said the woman was "well aware" of the victim's vulnerabilities.

The video doorbell camera, which recorded the incident, had been installed in the woman's house to allow family members regular checks on her welfare.

Prosecutors from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the footage clearly showed McArdle repeatedly approaching and assaulting the victim.

It was not until McArdle had left the woman's home that his attack was discovered.

A relative of the victim had viewed the recording on their mobile phone and alerted the police.

Ms Parkes said: "McArdle exploited and abused a frail woman in her own home.

"He was well aware of her illness and her vulnerabilities. His behaviour towards her deserves our utmost contempt.

“This despicable betrayal of trust was exposed by the vigilance of those who loved the victim and kept a watchful eye on her welfare.

“Their determination to ensure McArdle cannot offend in this way again has helped COPFS to bring him to justice and protect vulnerable members of society.”

McArdle was sentenced at the High Court on June 20.

His name has also been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.