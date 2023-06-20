The "devastated" family of a man who died following a disturbance in a Highland town have paid tribute as police continue to investigate the incident.
Scott Mitchell, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of an alleged disturbance in Milnafua, Alness on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 12.30am.
A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested and was reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the death.
“Scott was a family man, father of two, son, uncle and great uncle to his family and loved by all that knew him," a family statement read.
"The family are devastated at the senseless loss of Scott.
"Scott loved the outdoors and was a keen runner, golfer and cyclist who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”
Police officers are continuing their investigation into the incident and additional patrols can be expected in the area.
Detective Chief Inspector Craig Still said: “This was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider public.
"Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and members of the public are encouraged to speak to a police officer if they have any concerns.”
