These two old warriors – Burns recently turned 40, Limond now a hearty 44 – will go at it one more time inside the Braehead Arena on September 1 for what will likely be the final ring outing for both men.

Burns is an undoubted Scottish boxing great, the first from this country to become world champion at three separate weight divisions. Now a trainer of up-and-coming talent such as Charlie Doig and Sean Lazzerrini, it has gnawed at him for some time that he never really got to enjoy a proper farewell performance in front of the Scottish fans who provided the soundtrack to the greatest nights of his career.

Burns has not fought in Glasgow since 2017, a disappointing loss to Julius Indongo that saw him relinquish his super-lightweight world title. It is not the way he wanted to bow out and now St Andrew’s Sporting Club have afforded him an opportunity to go on his own terms.

Limond will provide obdurate opposition, there will be a sprinkling of tidy domestic dust-ups on the undercard and Burns, still as dedicated to his craft as he was at the peak of his powers, can’t wait for that moment to roll around.

“Big shout out to Iain [Wilson of St Andrew’s SC] for making this happen,” said the man known professionally as The Rickster. “For years I’ve been saying I’d love to finish my career in Glasgow. It’s been six years since I last fought here and I’ve always said I’d like that last one big fight.

“I’ve got that much going on outside boxing but the fighting side is never going to leave you. I’m 40 now and this will be my 54th pro fight I think. I’ve always said I want to keep fighting as long as I’m not getting hurt. Then you get to an age where maybe it is time to call it a day. Maybe I’m not wanting to admit it but I promised my family this will be the last one. It’s what I wanted, another big night out in Glasgow. For me the fighting and training is the best bit. The only thing I won’t miss is the dieting.”

Burns revealed how his return to the ring for his first fight in two years came about.

“I have some pro boxers I train and a couple are signed with Iain. They were fighting on Iain’s show and I was joking with Iain asking when he was getting a big night on with me on the bill.

“Willie and myself were both coaching at Boxing Scotland and I was telling Willie I was going in to see Iain. He said to remember to get him on the undercard. I was having a laugh saying I’d take him out. He’s talked his way into this so it’ll be a good night.”

The decision to fight at welterweight over 12 rounds appears to suit Burns better than Limond, even if the younger man wanted to go lighter still.

“For this fight we’re doing it at 10 stone 7,” added Burns. “I agreed only because it’s Willie. If it was down to me I’d rather 10 stone or 9 stone 9. We’ve moved to 10-7 for this one. Willie was laughing because I said it’ll be my happiest camp because I won’t have to cut down so much.”

Limond, in contrast, was not overly delighted at that outcome but vowed to use that as motivation for a busy summer in the gym.

“It’s brutal, I’m not going to lie,” said the former British and Commonwealth champion. “I’ve taken two stone off but I’ve still got two more to go. I’m still training at a right good intensity but the recovery is harder.

“We did a hard session on Monday there and I woke up in the morning like a sheet of gyprock! I couldn’t move. It took me half-an- hour and a cup of tea before I could get going. But I’m grinding it out as I’ve shaken hands to do this fight. But what’s he all about fighting at 10- and-a-half stone over 12 rounds?! He knows there’s a good chance I could gas so he must be worried if he’s asking for that distance and that weight.

“But Ricky’s not a three-weight world champion for nothing. He’s some fighter. He’s a machine. His fitness levels are scary so I’m going to have to be surgical with my fists. I’ve got my work cut out here but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“It’ll be an emotional night. It’s going to be Ricky’s last fight and possibly my last fight as well. This is the big stage for me. I don’t care about the outcome. I just want to put on a right good performance. I think it will be a close fight. The last thing I want to do is make an arse of myself so that’s why I’m training so hard to be ready.”