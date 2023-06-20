The 20-year-old lock has yet to make his debut for the senior Glasgow side, but impressed head coach Franco Smith with his performances for the Warriors’ “A” team in the recent Super Series Sprint. A Scotland cap at under-20 level, he signed his first professional deal last summer after graduating from the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy, and has also turned out for Stirling Wolves in Super6 in addition to enjoying a successful spell on loan at Doncaster Knights.

“I’m very pleased to be staying at Glasgow,” he said. “I think we’re growing as a squad and it’s exciting to be a part of it.

“The new way that we’ve been training has allowed me massively to improve my ball carrying and contact area – the drills Franco has brought in along with extra work done around our gym sessions has really helped me come on in the last year. Working with guys like Richie [Gray], Scott [Cummings] and the other experienced second-rowers we have here is great too.

“My time down in Doncaster was a really good experience and has developed me a lot as a player, too, and my main goal for next season is to work hard to put myself in the best physical and playing condition to be ready to perform and push

to get selected for my Glasgow debut.”

Smith added: “Max is a talented young prospect with whom we’re excited to continue working. He’s a young player who has already shown a strong work ethic and a desire to be the best version of himself he can be, and he is an athlete with real potential. We’re pleased that he has bought into what we are building at Scotstoun, and we look forward to continuing to watch him develop over the coming months.”

Alexandra Whelan, a senior vice-president with IMG Media Ltd, has joined the Scottish Rugby Limited Board as a non-executive director.