The national team are aiming to make it four wins from four in Euro qualifying.

Scotland mounted an incredible comeback to win 2-1 over Norway at the weekend after wins over Spain and Cyprus earlier this year.

The results see Scotland top Group A after three matches with Georgia the next opposition this evening.

And Clarke has made one change to the side that beat Norway with Billy Gilmour coming in for Ryan Christie.

It means it's an unchanged backline of Angus Gunn in goal with Andy Robertson, Kierant Tierney, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous and Aaron Hickey in defence.

Scott McTominay, Gilmour and Callum McGregor will play in midfield with John McGinn just off sole striker Lyndon Dykes.

SCOTLAND XI: Gunn, Hickey, Robertson, McTominay, Tierney, McGinn, McGregor, Dykes, Hendry, Gilmour, Porteous.

SUBS: Kelly, Clark, Souttar, Shankland, Christie, Cooper, Armstrong, Ferguson, Nisbet, Jack, Taylor, McLean.

GEORGIA XI: Mamardashvili, Kverkvelia, Kashia, Gagnidze, Kakabadze, Kiteishvilli, Kvekveskiri, Lobjanidze, Dvali, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

SUBS: Loria, Gugeshashvili, Gvelesiani, Zivzivadze, Davitashvili, Kvilitaia, Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Azarov.