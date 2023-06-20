These gatherings often used to track their population, have shown a decline in numbers of the threatened bird for years but one lek has brought cause for hope.

At least 30 capercaillie hens attended leks in managed forests on Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) land in Strathspey this year - marking the highest number in years.

The males, that use the lek as a chance to attract a mate, also saw their numbers rise from 52 in 2020 to 58.

With only around 500 of the species estimated to remain in Scotland according to the last national survey in 2022, the rise bucks the trend seen by conservationists in recent years.

Kenny Kortland, wildlife ecologist for FLS, revealed that the hen numbers remain a "conservative estimate" and more may have been hiding around the site.

“Although it’s encouraging to see the number of males is up this year, following year-on-year declines since 2019, it was particularly encouraging to see at least 30 hens in attendance this year, which is fantastic.

“It’s more difficult to count the hens, as they’re often up on the branches or flying around to get the best view of the displaying males.

"Getting a precise count is very difficult, so 30 is a conservative estimate, there were likely a good few more.

“It’s important to have as many hens as possible because capercaillies don’t pair up, only a few of the males mate with the hens."

Ecologists from FLS monitor the leks in the area each year amid the declining numbers.

Capercaillie, which are the largest grouse species in the world, are particularly sensitive to changes in their habitat.

Over the past 20 years, FLS has implemented a range of conservation measures to try to boost the bird’s numbers.

This has included fence removal, habitat improvements and, more recently, diversionary feeding of predators that raid capercaillie nests.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is also included in a project using inexpensive hidden cameras to monitor the population without causing disturbance to the skittish species.

Mr Kortland added: “We have been working with Jack Bamber, a PhD student at the University of Aberdeen, who has been deploying camera traps to monitor capercaillie breeding success.

"In 2022, we observed quite a lot of broods in FLS forests, not least because the weather was ideal for them – warm and dry. These young birds from 2022 will have attended the leks in 2023, so we are confident that the increase is real."

It is not the only FLS site which saw success during this lekking season despite the number of predators in the area growing.

The ecologist added: "What’s really interesting is that the birds are increasing in an environment that is recovering ecologically and within which the number and diversity of predators are increasing – yet FLS hasn’t been carrying out lethal control of any predators.

“Some people argue that predator control is necessary for capercaillie to prosper, but the increase in capercaillie hens and cocks in FLS woods in Strathspey shows that the birds can increase in the presence of foxes, pine martens and raptors.

“Counts by our staff in another of our managed forests near Tain were also the highest since 2011, with 11 males and at least seven females. Again, this is a site with no predator control and populations of pine martens, foxes, crows and goshawks.

“All these predators interact in various fascinating ways. For example, foxes will kill pine martens, and martens will raid raptor nests.

“If you leave the predators alone, rather than culling some of them, there is a natural limit to how many can live in a forest, and capercaillies can do absolutely fine in the presence of that number of predators."

He explains that predators such as the goshawks, which have returned to Strathspey in the past decade, could be of benefit to the capercaillie.

The bird of prey "eat a lot of crows" but does not target capercaillie while crows will often plunder capercaillie nests for their eggs.

However, the weather may have also played a "crucial" role in the successful lek - with dry, warm conditions during late May and early June being "particularly important".

The team also recently launched a campaign to raise awareness about safeguarding Scotland's wildlife.

Mr Kortland said: "Capercaillies are sensitive to disturbance, and tend to avoid good habitat close to tracks.

“That reduces the number of birds that can live in a given forest because only so many can cram into the undisturbed areas, which are becoming smaller and smaller as increasing numbers of people venture off tracks and into more remote areas.

“People should come and enjoy themselves in Scotland's forests, but be mindful of the impact their actions might have.

“We urge people to stick to official paths and tracks as much as possible. Wildlife, including capercaillies, can adapt to predictable human activity, but as networks of unofficial tracks develop, the amount of available habitat declines.