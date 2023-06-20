The Motherwell striker - nominated for player of the year - was a huge fan favourite at Fir Park.

However, he has bid an emotional farewell to Motherwell after sealing a switch to Dutch side Groningen.

Van Veen broke the club record of scoring in 11 consecutive games and netted 29 goals in the most recent season.

And after an initial approach and numerous meetings with Van Veen's representatives, Motherwell chiefs "reluctantly" agreed to sell the striker.

Motherwell had tried to keep hold of Van Veen but realised finances were not compatible with the lucrative contract on offer from Groningen so accepted a "significant" undisclosed transfer fee.

On his departure, Van Veen said: “Leaving Motherwell has been a really difficult decision. From the day I arrived, I felt loved and I felt at home.

“It has been emotional and a privilege to feel the support from all the fans since day one. From having my own song, to the banners, this has been a special time of my life and I’ll never forget it.

READ MORE: Malik Tillman Rangers transfer latest as Bayern agreement detailed

“Breaking the records is one of my biggest accomplishments to date but more importantly, I hope in doing so, repaid the fans for their support.

“I’ll be following Motherwell from now on, every week, and I’ll look back fondly on my time here.

“Thanks for the memories and I’ll miss you all. I am in love….”

Stuart Kettlewell added: “Of course, we are disappointed to be losing a player of Kevin’s quality.

“His effort in my time here has been exceptional and I appreciate his hard work.

“I have a great relationship with Kevin and know how much he loved his time here. I sincerely hope he has a successful time with Groningen and wish him all the best.

“Now, we face a difficult task to replace Kevin but we are working very hard behind the scenes to take this club forward.”