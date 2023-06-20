Both sets of players and officials have left the pitch with efforts to sweep water off the pitch ongoing.

Ground staff are attempting to resolve the issue of surface water on the pitch with a 20-minute delay in place.

It's hoped the match will continue after the efforts to rescue the playing surface.

Scotland are 1-0 up through Callum McGregor's opener after six minutes with the players taken off the pitch by the referee minutes later.

The match has been suspended at Hampden and the players have been taken off the pitch just after Scotland's goal 🌧



Just a few minutes into the game, the referee brings a halt to proceedings due to surface water on the pitch



Reportedly, the hope is for just a 20 minute delay 🤞 pic.twitter.com/gOyVeqaR9x — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

A late pitch inspection had taken place around ten minutes before kick-off with the surface deemed playable.

However, referee István Vad made the call to suspend the match after McGregor's opener.

There were concerns a VAR check was being carried out over the goal but it quickly became clear the were fears of the match being abandoned.

Official Vad was in lengthy discussions with UEFA officials at the side of the pitch after the goal before speaking to both captains.

After the long delay, Vad motioned for both teams to leave the pitch for the 20-minute suspension to allow for pitch works.

Viaplay reporter Connie McLaughlin then revealed a pitch inspection will be held with a possible 30-minute delay to attempt to continue the match.

If the inspection passes then the players will then be given ten minutes to warm up again before the match kicks-off again.

Should the pitch inspection fail then it's reported the match will be played at St Mirren's stadium in Paisley on Wednesday night.

A first attempt to inspect the pitch resulted in a failed verdict from official Vad with another inspection due at 8.35pm.