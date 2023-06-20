Six minutes had been played - with Scotland 1-0 up through a Callum McGregor goal - before official István Vad motioned for players to leave the pitch.

A late pitch inspection passed around ten minutes before kick-off but the match was suspended due to surface water on the pitch after heavy rain at Hampden.

Vad was seen in lengthy discussions with UEFA officials at the side of the pitch after McGregor's opener prompting fears of the game being called off.

The suspension allowed for ground staff to work tirelessly to attempt to salvage the playing surface but an initial pitch inspection after the delay failed.

It's now expected another pitch inspection will be held at 8.35pm. Should that fail, the match will be postponed.

If it passes then the players will be given ten minutes to warm up before the match resumes.

However, an alternative for the fixture has emerged should the inspection fail with the match to be played at St Mirren's stadium on Wednesday night.

The match could be played at Hampden on Wednesday night, with St Mirren a backup should the national stadium surface remain unplayable.