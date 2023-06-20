Georgia national team players reportedly refused to return to the pitch after a lengthy delay in the match against Scotland.
Six minutes had been played at Hampden - with Scotland 1-0 up through Callum McGregor's opener - before the match was suspended.
Official István Vad motioned for the players to leave the pitch over surface water on the pitch at the national stadium.
And after a delay of over an hour Scotland players returned to the pitch for a scheduled kick-off time of 9.15pm to resume the fixture.
However, there was no sign of the Georgia national team with official broadcaster Viaplay claiming the players remained locked in the dressing room.
And reporter Connie McLaughlin revealed she was told to leave the tunnel with talks between the Scottish FA, UEFA and Georgia officials to be held.
It was claimed the visiting side were determined the match should be abandoned over the conditions despite a final pitch inspection being passed.
But, the Georgian players did eventually return to the pitch at 9.25pm with the match set to resume at 9.30pm.
