Heart-stopping moment for the keeper as an early effort almost deflected in via the aid of a puddle, which would have been within its rights to claim an assist. Otherwise untroubled, even by Kvaratshkelia's penalty which sailed into the night sky.

Aaron Hickey 7

Dealt with the threat of Kvaratshkelia well, the Napoli technician being among a number of Georgian players who didn’t really fancy it. Took up good positions high on the right and had one brilliant surging run in second half. Conceded late penalty for handball.

Ryan Porteous 7

Doubts over his suitability for this level continue to fade with another assured display. A shame we didn’t get to see him fly into a tackle during the early deluge, although if he started sliding he may never have stopped.

Kieran Tierney 7

Deserves applauded in daring to pass a ball backwards into the deluge as the entire Hampden crowd pleaded with him to just lump it forward. He and the captain are so effective down the left, bringing bags of energy and quality.

Jack Hendry 8

A considerably easier task for the centre-back last night than dealing with the Erling Haaland juggernaut, and one he completed with poise. Won tackles and used the ball well.

Andy Robertson 8

Another outstanding display from the captain. Combined brilliantly with McGregor and Tierney on a left side that oozes class.

Billy Gilmour 8

A classy performance from the midfielder on his first international start in a year. Perpetual motion in his pursuit of the ball and near-flawless in his use of it. Back to his best after a sticky spell.

Callum McGregor 8

Reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box/loch to fire Scotland into an early lead. As conditions worsened there was something oddly reassuring about seeing a footballer of his class opting for the the Sunday league classic ‘clip it in behind and get them turned’ at one point. Joking aside, thrived in a more advanced role and caused problems with his passing and positioning.

Scott McTominay 8

Different player for Scotland than the inhibited figure we often see at Manchester United. When given license to get forward, his physicality is so difficult to stop. Again showed composure in front of goal with a fine finish.

John McGinn – 7

Hasn’t been vintage stuff from McGinn over these past two games but it’s reassuring to know Scotland can win games comfortably even when their talisman isn’t quite at it.

Lyndon Dykes 7

Tireless shift without much coming his way in front of goal. Could have gone through one-on-one had McTominay’s through pass been better.

Hampden ground staff – 10

Outstanding shift from all involved. Tireless men and women took to the Hampden pitch armed with nothing but brushes and made sure 50,000 people didn’t go home disappointed.

Subs

Kevin Nisbet (for Dykes 78) 4

Occupied Georgian backline as clocked ticked away.

John Souttar (for Tierney 78) 4

Shored things up and gave Tierney a breather.

Ryan Jack (for McGregor 78) 4

Kept it simple as Scotland closed game down.

Kenny McLean (for Gilmour 86) 3

The Oslo hero on to a rapturous reception.

Ryan Christie (for McGinn 91) 2

On to the run the clock down.