Scott McTominay reckons Georgia were "rattled" by the lengthy delay during Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier win at Hampden.
The Manchester United midfielder revealed even Scotland players thought the match should be abandoned at kick-off.
However, that opinion quickly changed after Callum McGregor's opener six minutes in.
A 90-minute delay followed McGregor's strike with Georgia players desperate for the match to be called off - and the Scotland side holding the opposite opinion with a nervy wait over multiple pitch inspections.
McTominay explained: "The first few minutes all the players were saying you can't play on a pitch like this.
"But then we scored and they didn't want to play and we obviously did because we were winning and that's the way it has to be.
"Full credit to the boys, we were warm in there, we kept our heads. I thought they were a little bit rattled when they didn't want to play and stuff like that.
"We kept our concentration, stuck to the game plan and did really well.
"We wanted to play. We came here to play, we've not come here to play tomorrow or tomorrow afternoon or tomorrow night, we wanted to play now.
READ MORE: Not Spain, not even the rain, are a match for Steve Clarke's Scotland
"The crowd was amazingly patient and that's a real credit to them because they kept us going tonight even whenever it was tough for us at times.
"It was a little bit delayed, sorry to the fans who stayed until midnight. Real credit to the fans, thank you so much."
The midfielder - who scored Scotland's second at Hampden - added: "We knew coming into this game it was really important after the game the other day against Norway. There is no time to rest.
"When we come back next camp we will be wanting to build on that.
"The job is not done so until we've got definite qualification we will just go about our jobs.
"We have got a really good group in there and the spirit is probably one of the best I've seen in terms of the lads all being together and fighting for each other."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here