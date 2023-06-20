The Manchester United midfielder revealed even Scotland players thought the match should be abandoned at kick-off.

However, that opinion quickly changed after Callum McGregor's opener six minutes in.

A 90-minute delay followed McGregor's strike with Georgia players desperate for the match to be called off - and the Scotland side holding the opposite opinion with a nervy wait over multiple pitch inspections.

McTominay explained: "The first few minutes all the players were saying you can't play on a pitch like this.

"But then we scored and they didn't want to play and we obviously did because we were winning and that's the way it has to be.

"Full credit to the boys, we were warm in there, we kept our heads. I thought they were a little bit rattled when they didn't want to play and stuff like that.

"We kept our concentration, stuck to the game plan and did really well.

"We wanted to play. We came here to play, we've not come here to play tomorrow or tomorrow afternoon or tomorrow night, we wanted to play now.

"The crowd was amazingly patient and that's a real credit to them because they kept us going tonight even whenever it was tough for us at times.

"It was a little bit delayed, sorry to the fans who stayed until midnight. Real credit to the fans, thank you so much."

The midfielder - who scored Scotland's second at Hampden - added: "We knew coming into this game it was really important after the game the other day against Norway. There is no time to rest.

"When we come back next camp we will be wanting to build on that.

"The job is not done so until we've got definite qualification we will just go about our jobs.

"We have got a really good group in there and the spirit is probably one of the best I've seen in terms of the lads all being together and fighting for each other."