STEVE Clarke last night paid tribute to the mentality of his Scotland players and the backing of the Tartan Army after the “quite surreal” Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia at Hampden.
The Group A match was stopped after six minutes after Clarke and his opposite number complained to the match official about the heavily waterlogged pitch and it only resumed after a delay that lasted over 100 minutes.
But Andy Robertson won 2-0 thanks to Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay goals to make history – no national team from this country had ever won their opening four qualifiers – and go eight points clear at the top of the section.
Their manager was proud of how his men coped with the bizarre events which unfolded inside Hampden and with the unstinting support which they received from their fans throughout.
“Apart from the birth of my three children I think that’s the longest day of my life!” said Clarke. “There were moments where it was quite surreal.
“The worst one was after the first stoppage and everyone was getting ready, warming up inside. You go out, you’re going to start again in 15 minutes. And the two teams got in the tunnel and it was absolutely tipping it down again. That was when you start thinking: ‘Maybe we don’t start again’.
“We dealt with it mentally I think. The players were great. In and out, in and out, in and out, warm up, wait, warm up, wait.”
He added: “I have to mention the fans. The fans were magnificent. It would be easy for them to be down and even be thinking about going home because the game could have been called off. They stayed. Every time we went to the pitch they got behind us and cheered and lifted the lads.
“All the volunteers with the brushes and brooms and everything to get the water off the pitch, you’ve got to say thank you to them. Eventually we have come out with another massive three points. 12 points to lead the group is a fantastic start.”
