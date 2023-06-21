Islanders have called for compensation from the Scottish Government over cancelled ferries this summer.
People living in communites linked by the lifeline routes say they have lost money as tourism and other sectors have been hit by the patchwork service, which has been hit by breakdowns on the ageing fleet.
Local businesses on South Uist are estimating a loss of £50,000 a day, while people on Mull have called for £1.5 million compensation to be shared out after months of disruption.
Is it time for the Scottish Government to take action?
We want to know if you think islanders deserve compensation for the losses they say they have suffered due to disruption.
Vote now in our exclusive Herald reader's poll.
The Herald has been leading covereage of the ferry crisis for months, with daily exclusives esamining the issue from all sides. Here's a selection of our latest news:
Islanders to take protest over CalMac service cuts to mainland
Scrapping CalMac and CMAL a 'non-starter' if SNP wants to be in EU
Jim McColl: Tycoon condemns SNP ferry fiasco contract 'cover-up'
Follow all the latest developments on our website or in the news pages as the issue rumbles on.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel