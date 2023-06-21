Scotland will face Spain in Seville in October after the Spanish FA confirmed the match will be played at Estadio La Cartuja, where Celtic played against Porto in the UEFA Cup Final 20 years ago.
Steve Clarke's side have made their best-ever start to any qualification campaign in 74 years after their soaked success over Georgia made it four wins out of four in their Euro 2024 group.
One of those wins was against Spain in March and now the Spanish have opted to host Scotland in Andalusia.
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales said in an interview with Spanish outlet Canal Sur Radio: "The match against Scotland will be played in Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.
"When we play in Andalusia, we always receive a very special reception and the support we get is spectacular."
Seville has of course twice recently hosted Old Firm fans in European finals, with over 100,000 fans of both Celtic and Rangers gathering in Seville.
And the Hoops played at the stadium in their 2003 UEFA Cup Final defeat to Porto, while Rangers' loss in last year's Europa League Final to Eintracht Frankfurt was also in the city at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.
Spain have never lost a competitive match at the ground, although they have only played six matches there. They have defeated Germany, Kosovo, Slovakia and Sweden and also drawn with the Swedes and Poland.
The capacity of the stadium is 57,619, which should hand the Tartan Army a decent allocation for the October 12 clash.
Spain will want history to repeat itself because the last time Scotland played in Seville was in 1985 in a World Cup qualifier.
It came after Scotland had defeated Spain 3-1 at Hampden the previous year and the hosts won 1-0 at the old Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in front of 70,410 fans.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here