Steve Clarke's side have made their best-ever start to any qualification campaign in 74 years after their soaked success over Georgia made it four wins out of four in their Euro 2024 group.

One of those wins was against Spain in March and now the Spanish have opted to host Scotland in Andalusia.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales said in an interview with Spanish outlet Canal Sur Radio: "The match against Scotland will be played in Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

"When we play in Andalusia, we always receive a very special reception and the support we get is spectacular."

Seville has of course twice recently hosted Old Firm fans in European finals, with over 100,000 fans of both Celtic and Rangers gathering in Seville.

And the Hoops played at the stadium in their 2003 UEFA Cup Final defeat to Porto, while Rangers' loss in last year's Europa League Final to Eintracht Frankfurt was also in the city at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Spain have never lost a competitive match at the ground, although they have only played six matches there. They have defeated Germany, Kosovo, Slovakia and Sweden and also drawn with the Swedes and Poland.

The capacity of the stadium is 57,619, which should hand the Tartan Army a decent allocation for the October 12 clash.

Spain will want history to repeat itself because the last time Scotland played in Seville was in 1985 in a World Cup qualifier.

It came after Scotland had defeated Spain 3-1 at Hampden the previous year and the hosts won 1-0 at the old Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in front of 70,410 fans.