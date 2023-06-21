Two third year apprentice joiners from City Building, Junior Garscadden and Alexander Gallie, worked to construct a decking platform and safety rail within the allotment facilitating two brand new beehives within the vibrant garden space.

Growchapel is a community led project, based in Drumchapel, that uses the therapeutic powers of gardening to engage with and support people in the local area struggling with mental health issues, addiction and isolation.

The beehives installed will play a key role in increasing biodiversity within the garden, supporting plants and vegetation to thrive via pollination and helping to counteract the rapidly declining Bee population.

Michael Mullen, Chairperson of Growchapel Community Allotment Garden said: “Growchapel is a welcoming, inclusive site for the people of Drumchapel to enjoy, relax and grow within. It is a kind space which supports wellbeing for ourselves, our families and the environment.

“Thank you to City Building for its kind work volunteering to create our beehive area, and to all the volunteers from ENABLE Scotland, The Fortune Works and the allotment holders that have worked enhance this area for Drumchapel’s local community.”

The apprentices designed and constructed a custom timber frame, complete with composite deck boards and staining to protect the structure against the elements and prolong its lifetime, ensuring the need for only minimal future maintenance.

Alan Burns, executive director, City Building said: “Projects like Growchapel are the cornerstones of our society, bringing us all together under a common cause. It has been a pleasure to contribute to this project, helping to enhance the bustling Drumchapel community that we work within.

“The City Building apprentices contributing to this project, Junior and Alexander, have done a stellar job in fitting the beehive platform, from scoping out the area available, to designing and constructing the structure.

Well done to both and the volunteers from ENABLE Scotland, The Fortune Works and Growchapel plot holders for their hard work on this project.”

City Building employs around 2,000 staff from in and around the Glasgow area. With more than 250 apprentices, they are one of Scotland’s largest apprentice employers with one of the UK’s largest construction training programmes.

Apprentices regularly take part in City Building’s community benefits programme, to obtain experience in scoping and budgeting projects, while being supervised by the company’s highly knowledgeable craft tradespeople. Undertaking community work also enables apprentices to develop valuable soft skills in communications.

City Building carries out a wide range of services from the construction of new builds to repairs and maintenance, manufacturing, and training, and is one of Scotland’s largest construction firms.