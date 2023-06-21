Hibernian will face either Vikingur of the Faroe Islands or Andorra's Inter Club d'Escaldesin in the second qualifying round of the 2023/24 Europa Conference League.
The Leith outfit will be making their first appearance in Europe's third-tier club competition this summer after Lee Johnson's side secured a fifth-place finish in last season's cinch Premiership.
Vikingur and Inter Club d'Escaldesin will meet in the first qualifying round, with the games being played on 13 and 20 July, and the winners will progress to face Hibs on 27 July and 3 August.
Hibs will host the first qualifier at Easter Road before travelling for the return leg a week later.
Speaking before the draw, Australian midfielder Jimmy Jeggo admitted that he and his team-mates will be taking it one step at a time in their bid to qualify for the group stages of the Conference League.
Jeggo has played in European football previously with Sturm Graz, Austria Vienna and Aris, and knows from experience the pitfalls that await Hibs on the continent.
He said: “You have take each tie as it comes. Even in the earlier rounds when you’re seeded there can still be some very difficult games.
“You’re also dealing with a lot of different circumstances. Sometimes you’re playing against teams who are in a different part of their season or from a different climate, and even just a different style of football can be something a lot of us aren’t used to.
“There’s all these different things. It’s never easy.
“We just need to take it tie by tie. The aim is obviously to get as far as we can and to try to get group-stage football.
“But the first tie is going to be challenging, so we just have to take it as it comes and see what happens in the draw, and make sure we get a good pre-season under our belts so we’re ready to go.”
