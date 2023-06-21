In more recent years Lyle & Scott's t-shirts, polo shirts, tracksuits and loungewear have become popular with a younger clientele, attracting celebrity patrons including footballer Christiano Ronaldo and Indie musicians including the Arctic Monkeys and Pete Docherty.

The company was founded in 1874 in the Borders town of Hawick by William Lyle and Walter Scott with an £800 loan and its 149-year-old archive includes designs by fashion elite including Christian Dior and Michael Kors.

With its trademark Golden Eagle emblem, the brand is renowned for using high-quality materials with meticulous attention to detail.

Now, ahead of its 150th anniversary year, the company is to return to its Scottish roots with the launch of a new centre of operational excellence in the borders.

In 2001, Lyle & Scott was acquired and had its headquarters moved to London.

READ MORE: Glasgow retailer set for multi-million pound make-over

Operating from Selkirk, the new centre, which has been dubbed The Hive, has created 20 new jobs in the area with more new employment opportunities planned for later this year and into 2024.

The company say the centre has been launched to "support ambitious growth strategies."

Separated into three smaller 'Hives' with further expansions planned, the facility covers a range of services including sales and logistical administration, sales processing, data capture, and stockist support.

The launch marks a significant investment-led expansion of Lyle & Scott in Scotland, after major investment in London and Europe over the past 10 years.

Lyle & Scott chief executive Philip Oldham said: ‘Lyle & Scot launched 149 years ago in Hawick.

"Today, the brand’s reach is global, but our history will always be steeped in the Scottish borders.

"Ahead of our anniversary year, it made absolute sense to us to put further significant investment in Scotland to help drive the next chapter of Lyle & Scott’s international growth and unlock the next generation of talent in the Borders."

READ MORE: Glasgow restaurant chain to open 12th venue

The rejuvenation of the brand can be traced back to 2003 with the launch of its Vintage collection with the Golden Eagle logo redesign, refreshed by London Designer, Alan Price.

Lyle & Scott’s first stand-alone store opened in London’s Covent Garden on King Street.

In 2007, the Lyle & Scott Heritage collection was launched, with a "more discrete, tonal logo".

In early 2009 the company launched the ‘Club’ collection, a line aimed at the young golfer and that year also saw the launch of a new website stocking the range for online shoppers.