A large-scale investigation (LSI) into Newton House care home in East Renfrewshire was launched amid fears that its residents were at risk of serious harm.

Inspectors downgraded the service following spot checks in March which criticised "weak" leadership and warned that a "significant" turnover of staff and "declining pool of experienced workers" was jeopardising safety.

The home's London-based provider - Hamberley Care 1 Ltd - is understood to have become increasingly reliant on agency nurses and importing overseas staff to fill vacancies, with more than 30 workers from Africa currently employed at Newton House.

The Care Inspectorate has now issued the home with an S62 enforcement notice, setting out improvements which must be achieved by August 14.

Failure to do so could result in an application to cancel its registration.

It is the sixth time in less than three years that the Newton Mearns premises has been issued with an S62 notice by the regulator.

The latest report, dated June 19, states that the 113-bed home - which currently accommodates around 60 residents - "must ensure that staff administer prescribed medication safely".

At a minimum, this includes ensuring that drugs are "checked in to the care home in an orderly manner and stored in appropriate locations" and that "appropriate medication stocks" are available on the premises.

The home, which charges upwards of £1,049 per week for what its website describes as an "outstanding level of care within a luxurious environment", has also been ordered to ensure that residents "experience safe and compassionate care and treatment".

Inspectors go on to say that this should include "support with the safe administration of medication, moving and assisting, assistance with eating and drinking and positional changes when required".

Concerns are raised over residents' risk of injuries, with inspectors warning that "all accidents and incidents, including falls, in the care home" must be recorded and an analysis carried out "to identify potential causes of falls".

It comes after the March inspection found that serious safety incidents were not always being reported to regulators.

The home has also been given a deadline of August 14 to ensure that the service - which currently has no care home manager in place - is "well managed and led", with "suitably qualified, skilled and competent leaders on every shift".

Staff must also "receive training relevant to their roles to develop their skills and competence, including but not limited to safe management of medication, moving, and assisting, and care planning".

The Care Inspectorate states: "Failure to demonstrate compliance with any one of the improvements within the required timescale may result in us proceeding to make a proposal to cancel registration."

Care workers, speaking to the Herald anonymously, previously warned that an exodus of staff had left them "chasing their tails" with residents "left on their own all the time".

The LSI, led by East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), is ongoing.

A spokesman for Hamberley Care confirmed that Newton House had been issued with an Improvement Notice by the Care Inspectorate.

He added: "The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our highest priority, and this process will enhance our existing systems and make changes where they are necessary.

"Meanwhile, we have already made strong progress implementing our robust action plan and we look forward to evidencing these improvements in the weeks ahead.

"All residents and families are being kept fully updated regarding this process, and we thank them for their patience and support."