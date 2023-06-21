Starting and finishing in Inverness, visitors will traverse some of the most outstanding countryside and coastline on offer anywhere in Scotland.

Along the way lies plenty to see and do with remote and scenic natural sights standing alongside historic castles.

To help you pick from some of the best visitor attractions along the NC500, here are some of the top-rated.

NC500's 5 best visitor attractions well worth a visit based on Google Reviews

Here are some of the best NC500 visitor attractions worth visiting during your next road trip to the north of Scotland:

Dunrobin Castle

Dunrobin Castle and Gardens is a stunning stately home along the NC500 route that was once the seat of the Earl and Clan of Sutherland.

The visitor attraction has lots to see and do with falconry displays and castle tours available to all.

The site has a 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews with tickets available from the Dunrobin website.

Fyrish Monument

Built in the late 18th Century, the Fyrish Monument and its site provide extensive views over the Cromarty Firth.

It was constructed on the orders of Sir Hector Munro, a lord of the area who had served in India so that the local population could stay in work during the clearances.

The site has a 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews with one visitor saying: "A great place to go, have a picnic and to take in the amazing scenery."

Falls of Shin

Following off from the NC500 route, visitors can get a glimpse of nature while being close to amenities like a restaurant, toilets and gift shop.

Each summer, the fish return to the open ocean with many having to pass the powerful falls.

This was given a 4.4/5 from 144 reviews on Google.

Camster Cairns

Taking a slight detour from the NC500, travellers can visit the Camster Cairns.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, these are the two oldest stone monuments in the country and were constructed as neolithic tombs some 5000 years ago.

One reviewer said of the 4.5/5 attraction on Google Reviews: "Amazing experience to walk through history like this."

Chanonry Point

Chanonry Point is a great place to go dolphin-watching with some of the best sightings anywhere in the country.

Google Reviewers agree, with one user saying: "Great wee place too visit with the kids lots of seats small car park though."