Kyle Magennis is relishing a new start at Kilmarnock after signing a two-year deal with the Ayrshire club from Hibernian as he looks to put his injury woes behind him.
The 24-year-old midfielder made 49 appearances during a near three-year spell at Easter Road which was badly affected by injuries.
The former St Mirren captain was delighted to team up with Killie boss Derek McInnes.
"The gaffer has always been interested in me and he's someone I wanted to work with, so over the past few weeks the move has fallen into place," Magennis told his new club's website.
"It's a fresh start for me. I've had a tough few seasons with injuries, but I'm feeling good and ready to go. I know that if I'm playing, I'll be a big asset to the club."
We've got Magennis in midfield 🤝— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) June 21, 2023
We're pleased to reveal that the box-to-box midfielder has joined on a two-year deal ⤵️
Hibs agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract and manager Lee Johnson said: "Kyle was a well-respected member of the squad, and we wish him well for the future. He will always be welcome at Easter Road."
Recruitment is a key focus for McInnes - who understands that the gap between Killie and the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs will be difficult to overcome - but the former Dons boss is convinced that his team can secure a top-six finish in the upcoming campaign.
Speaking earlier this month, he said: “It’s not going to be easy, the investment that these clubs have now gives them every advantage and opportunity to get into that top five.
“But there’s always a team that comes through. Stephen Robinson got the recognition for the job he did at St Mirren this season.
“I firmly believe that we can strive to be that club and get amongst it. Loads of clubs will think that, and St Mirren will think they can do it again. It’s important that we do everything we can to be that club, if we can then it helps us progress, we need to be seen doing that.
“We don’t want to get to the last day trying to stay in the leagues again, we want to make sure we’re better than that next season and that’s the intention, I believe we can be.
“It’s alright for me to say it was important for us to stay up to allow us to rebuild, but now I’ve got to go and back it up. This season’s starting point has to be stronger than where we were last season.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here