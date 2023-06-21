The 24-year-old midfielder made 49 appearances during a near three-year spell at Easter Road which was badly affected by injuries.

The former St Mirren captain was delighted to team up with Killie boss Derek McInnes.

"The gaffer has always been interested in me and he's someone I wanted to work with, so over the past few weeks the move has fallen into place," Magennis told his new club's website.

"It's a fresh start for me. I've had a tough few seasons with injuries, but I'm feeling good and ready to go. I know that if I'm playing, I'll be a big asset to the club."

We've got Magennis in midfield 🤝



We're pleased to reveal that the box-to-box midfielder has joined on a two-year deal ⤵️ — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) June 21, 2023

Hibs agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract and manager Lee Johnson said: "Kyle was a well-respected member of the squad, and we wish him well for the future. He will always be welcome at Easter Road."

Recruitment is a key focus for McInnes - who understands that the gap between Killie and the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs will be difficult to overcome - but the former Dons boss is convinced that his team can secure a top-six finish in the upcoming campaign.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: “It’s not going to be easy, the investment that these clubs have now gives them every advantage and opportunity to get into that top five.

“But there’s always a team that comes through. Stephen Robinson got the recognition for the job he did at St Mirren this season.

“I firmly believe that we can strive to be that club and get amongst it. Loads of clubs will think that, and St Mirren will think they can do it again. It’s important that we do everything we can to be that club, if we can then it helps us progress, we need to be seen doing that.

“We don’t want to get to the last day trying to stay in the leagues again, we want to make sure we’re better than that next season and that’s the intention, I believe we can be.

“It’s alright for me to say it was important for us to stay up to allow us to rebuild, but now I’ve got to go and back it up. This season’s starting point has to be stronger than where we were last season.”