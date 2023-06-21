The Stirling festival ran from July 14 to 17 last year, but it emerged in October that a number of performers had still not been paid.

Organisers said the only way to ensure that outstanding monies were paid was to make enough money from the 2023 edition of the festival.

Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival Ltd, run by events promoter Jamie Murray entered liquidation in December, and was replaced by Festival Beverage and Property Services, run by former diplomat turned blogger Craig Murray, Jamie's father.

The event attracted further controversy when it emerged volunteers were being charged a £145 deposit to work at the festival.

Earlier this month entertainment union BECTU urged a boycott of Doune the Rabbit Hole, stating that some artists were still awaiting payment for 2022 despite promises of full payment.

Speaking at the time negotiations officer for Scotland, Paul McManus said: "We explained to them the strength of feeling among the people who were owed the money by them.

"We agreed a number of measures with them that we felt would allow us to support the music festival going forward.

"Sadly they fell down on those commitments, to the extent that we're no longer in a position to support the festival."

The Scottish Live Events Network warned potential contractors and employees to "consider very carefully before working with some of these organisers" in December.

Craig Murray stated on social media that this was a "politically motivated campaign of lies" and "cancellation of 2023 would mean nobody gets paid".

This week ticket sales were halted on the festival's website, and it has now been confirmed that the event has been cancelled for 2023.

A statement from Doune the Rabbit Hole said: "We are beyond devastated to announce the cancellation of Doune The Rabbit Hole 2023 and the end of the Festival for the foreseeable future as a result of the call for a boycott of the event by BECTU.

"The team has tried everything in our power to recover from the challenges of 2022 and to produce the event our audience deserves, while making good on our promises to pay creditors from the 2022 event. Sadly, since the start of BECTU’s call for a boycott in June, based on a campaign of misinformation, the numbers are just not stacking up and we have no choice other than to cancel the event.

Harry & The Hendersons perform at Doune the Rabbit Hole

"We’ve looked at all options to keep the event on the table, as we know how much it means to all the people and families who have bought tickets, but we just aren’t able to produce the event in the current environment.

"We’ve seen a number of other festivals cancelled across the country so far this year citing the cost of living crisis and increased costs as factors. Those events have not also had the challenges posed by sustained media and social media campaigns spurred on by BECTU, to try and prevent them from going ahead using conjecture, misinformation and rumour presented in bad faith."

The statement then included a number of graphs showing ticket sale trends and stating "our sales have receded since the BECTU statement on 4th June, despite a marketing push which would normally see a good return".

Craig Murray said on his blog: "There is no money left for ticket refunds; people will have to apply to their card issuer. That should work – the card processor holds back 20% of revenue from us, and other independent festivals, as a bond against this happening. But I am extremely conscious that this is not an instant process and many families’ holiday plans will be messed up."

BECTU have been contacted for comment and their response will be added to this breaking story.

The Lovely Eggs, who were due to perform at the festival, wrote on Twitter: "Gutted to find out Doune The Rabbit Hole has been cancelled.

"We were promised full payment in advance. We’ve not been paid anything. Hung out to dry like loads of others. (Although some acts have been paid in full). This massively affects DIY bands like us. F*****g fed up."