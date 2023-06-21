The building in Morningside spans 43.57 square metres (469 square feet) and features on bedroom, a bathroom and a combined living room, dining room and kitchen.

The bedroom measures 3.78m x 3.78m (12.5ft by 12.5ft) while the living space is 7.65m x 4.04m (25.1ft x 13.3ft).

A planning application granted in November 2020 approved a proposal to turn a lock-up on Woodburn Terrace from a "single-storey workshop and office space into a one-bedroom dwelling".

The property is now on sale via ESPC for offers over £290,000.

The listing states: "This immaculately presented main door flat is situated in the ever-desirable district of Morningside in the South of Edinburgh.

"This prime location offers excellent local shops and amenities, transport links to the city centre and is within walking distance of Blackford Hill and the Meadows.

"Completed to a high standard, the property comprises; attractive living/dining room open plan to the contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances, one delightful double bedroom and stylish bathroom with overhead shower.

"The property benefits from a driveway, electric heating and full double glazing. Included in the sale are cooker, oven, hob, hood, washing machine and fridge-freezer. The appliances included are sold as seen with no warranty provided."