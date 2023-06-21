A fire has ripped through a hotel in Stornoway, with police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel in attendance.

Images posted on social media showed a blaze ripping through the roof of the County Hotel on Francis Street.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday afternoon, with four fire service vehicles deployed to the scene.

Police Scotland were also in attendance to deal with traffic.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.20pm on Wednesday, 21 June to reports of a fire affecting a hotel on Francis Street, Stornoway.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews remain as they work to make the area safe.

"There are no reported casualties."