Images posted on social media showed a blaze ripping through the roof of the County Hotel on Francis Street.

Very sad to see photos of a devastating fire currently sweeping through the County Hotel in Stornoway. Praying no one is hurt - thankful for our emergency services - police fire ambulance - who are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/64p88BArv7 — NDM MacLeod 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@NeilBriogaisean) June 21, 2023

The alarm was raised on Wednesday afternoon, with four fire service vehicles deployed to the scene.

Police Scotland were also in attendance to deal with traffic.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.20pm on Wednesday, 21 June to reports of a fire affecting a hotel on Francis Street, Stornoway.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews remain as they work to make the area safe.

"There are no reported casualties."